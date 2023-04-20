Govt to Set up First Medical College in Nagaland, Check Details Here

Medical College in Nagaland: As per the recent updates, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Nagaland on Wednesday said that Nagaland has got the approval to establish its first medical college, 60 years after becoming a state in 1963. The medical college will start its journey with 100 MBBS students from the upcoming academic session 2023-24. He said that Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) has received the letter of intend for 100 MBBS seats for this academic session from the National Medical Commission, Medical Assessment and Ration Board (MARB).

Honoured to announce that NIMSR has received Letter of Intend for 100 MBBS seats for the Academic Year 2023-2024 from National Medical Commission, Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) @narendramodi @Neiphiu_Rio @NalinSKohli @DrSoumyaCh75097 @kikheto @mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/Xxlvo1RgVJ

According to reports, the minister said that it is a great and historic day for the people of the northeastern state. Moreover, the Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary Y Kikheto Sema informed that the session will begin by June-July month this year. Out of these 100 seats, 85 seats would be reserved for the students of Nagaland and the rest 15 will be reserved for aspirants from other states, the reports added.

NEET UG 2023

As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency has issued an official notice clarifying the medium of the NEET UG exam 2023. The notice said that candidates who have selected the English language will be provided with a question booklet in English only while those who have selected Hindi or regional languages will be provided with a bilingual test booklet with one language being English.

The examination authority will conduct the NEET UG examination on May 7, 2023, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm in pen-paper mode as a common and uniform entrance exam across India as well as outside India in around 499 cities.

