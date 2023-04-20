  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Govt to Set up First Medical College in Nagaland, Check Details Here

Govt to Set up First Medical College in Nagaland, Check Details Here

As per the recent updates, Nagaland has got the approval to establish its first medical college, 60 years after becoming a state in 1963, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Nagaland on Wednesday. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 20, 2023 16:05 IST
Medical College in Nagaland
Medical College in Nagaland

Medical College in Nagaland: As per the recent updates, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Nagaland on Wednesday said that Nagaland has got the approval to establish its first medical college, 60 years after becoming a state in 1963. The medical college will start its journey with 100 MBBS students from the upcoming academic session 2023-24. He said that Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) has received the letter of intend for 100 MBBS seats for this academic session from the National Medical Commission, Medical Assessment and Ration Board (MARB). 

Check the official Tweet below:
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023