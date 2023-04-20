GPAT 2023 Exam Date Announced, Check Schedule Here

GPAT 2023 Exam Date Announced: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam date for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). The GPAT exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 22, 2023, in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm. Whereas, the evening shift will run between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Candidates can check out the exam pattern and marking scheme here.

NTA will conduct the GPAT 2023 exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments. It will have a duration of 180 minutes and will be conducted in English mode only. The entrance exam will be held for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2023-24. The participating Institutions of GPAT-2023 are the Institutions that will be accepting the GPAT Scores.

GPAT 2023 Exam Date Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

GPAT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must be aware of the pattern of the test. Check out the paper pattern here.

Type of Questions No. of Questions Maximum Marks Pharmaceutical Chemistry & Allied Subjects 38 152 Pharmaceutics & Allied Subjects 38 152 Pharmacognosy & Allied Subjects 10 40 Pharmacology & Allied Subjects 28 112 Other Subjects 11 44 Total 125 500

GPAT Marking Scheme 2023

Candidates who will be appearing for the aptitude test must be acquainted with the marking scheme of the exam.

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 1 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

