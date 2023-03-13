GPAT 2023: Registration Window Close Today, Apply at gpat.nta.nic.in

GPAT 2023 Registrations: The National Testing Agency will close the GPAT 2023 registration window today - March 13, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2023 can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

Earlier, the last date for submitting the GPAT 2023 registrations was March 6, 2023, which was further extended to March 13, 2023. Candidates can complete the registration and application process until 5 PM today. Candidates must note that as per the revised schedule, the National Testing Agency will open the GPAT 2023 application correction window tomorrow - March 14, 2023.

The GPAT 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the GPAT 2023 Registration and Application process through the direct link available below.

GPAT 2023 Schedule

Event Date Last date to submit GPAT 2023 Registrations March 13, 2023 GPAT 2023 Application Correction window March 14 to 16, 2023 GPAT 2023 Admit Card Will be announced later on website GPAT 2023 Exams Will be announced later on website

GPAT 2023 Registration Process

The registration link for GPAT 2023 will be available on the official website until 5 PM today. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the GPAT 2023 registrations.

Step 1: Visit the GPAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GPAT 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill in the GPAT 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the GPAT 2023 application fee and click on the final submission link

