GPAT 2023: Registration Window Close Today, Apply at gpat.nta.nic.in

    GPAT 2023 Registration window to close today. Candidates eligible to appear for the GPAT 2023 exams can complete the registration and application process through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 08:36 IST
    GPAT 2023 Registrations: The National Testing Agency will close the GPAT 2023 registration window today - March 13, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2023 can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. 

    Earlier, the last date for submitting the GPAT 2023 registrations was March 6, 2023, which was further extended to March 13, 2023. Candidates can complete the registration and application process until 5 PM today. Candidates must note that as per the revised schedule, the National Testing Agency will open the GPAT 2023 application correction window tomorrow - March 14, 2023.

    The GPAT 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the GPAT 2023 Registration and Application process through the direct link available below. 

    GPAT 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Last date to submit GPAT 2023 Registrations 

    March 13, 2023

    GPAT 2023 Application Correction window

    March 14 to 16, 2023

    GPAT 2023 Admit Card

    Will be announced later on website

    GPAT 2023 Exams

    Will be announced later on website

    GPAT 2023 Registration Process

    The registration link for GPAT 2023 will be available on the official website until 5 PM today. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the GPAT 2023 registrations.

    Step 1: Visit the GPAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the GPAT 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

    Step 4: Fill in the GPAT 2023 application form

    Step 5: Submit the GPAT 2023 application fee and click on the final submission link

