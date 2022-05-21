GPAT Result 2022 (OUT): GPAT 2022 Results Declared, Get Direct Link Here, Check at gpat.nta.nic.in

GPAT Result 2022 (OUT): National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the GPAT 2022 Result for the recently conducted Pharmacy Entrance Examination. Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022 Result announced today is for the entrance test that was held on 9th April 2022. Candidates who have appeared for that exam, can now check their GPAT Result 2022 and download the scorecard from the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link provided below from where the GPAT 2022 Result Scorecard can be obtained very easily:

Download GPAT Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

GPAT 2022 Result Declared for 50 Thousand Candidates

According to tentative estimates, around 53,000 thousand candidates had registered to appear for the GPAT 2022 Exam. Of this number around 50,000 appeared for the GPAT 2022 Test held on 9th April 2022. The exam was held at 336 exam centres spread across 121 cities in the country. The detailed overview of the statistical highlights for GPAT 2022 Results is given below:

Category No of Students General - EWS 6008 General 14625 OBC NCL (Central List) 23104 SC 5420 ST 1478 PwD 233 Total 50508

How to check GPAT 2022 Result online?

Taking into account the ease of checking the GPAT Results for the candidates, the exam authority has published the GPAT 2022 Results online on the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. To avoid facing any problems or challenges while checking their GPAT 2022 Results, candidates are advised to follow the step-wise process listed below to access their individual results:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 1: Log onto the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on link for “Download GPAT 2022 Scorecard’

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on link for “Download GPAT 2022 Scorecard’ Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page with input fields

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page with input fields Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Captcha Code

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Captcha Code Step 5: Your GPAT 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Your GPAT 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen Step 6: Download the GPAT 2022 Result scorecard and take printout for future reference

The declaration of results for GPAT 2022 exam comes as a major relief for candidates as this will now pave the way ahead for admission process to Pharmacy Colleges in the country.

Also Read: CUET 2022: JNU Adopts CUET PG For Postgraduate Admissions From This Year