GSEB 2024: HSC Science Registration Starts at gseb.org, Get Direct Link Here

GSEB 12th Science 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the registration process for the GSEB class 12th Science stream exam 2024 today: October 26, 2023, in online mode. Students who are appearing for the GSEB class 12th board exams for the academic session 2024 can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website - gseb.org.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the GSEB class 12 Science stream is December 5, 2023, till 12 pm. All concerned students are requested to take note and fill out the application forms within the specified time limit. All the regular and repeat students of class 12th science stream need to fill out their application form online compulsorily. Students can check their application status by entering their application number, date of birth, and security code through the link provided on the official website of the Gujarat Board.

How to register for GSEB 12th Science 2024?

Students who are appearing in the GSEB class 12th Science stream board examination 2024 can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to register for board exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the HSC Science exam registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed application fee

Step 6: Go through the details and submit the registration form

Step 7: Download the registration confirmation form for future use

