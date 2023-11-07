GSEB HSC Exam 2024: Registration for Gujarat Board General Stream Starts at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Exam 2024 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has activated the registration window for the GSEB HSC General Examination for regular students. Those willing to appear for the GSEB HSC exam 2024 can register themselves for the general stream online at gseb.org.

The last date to register for GSEB HSC general exam is December 15, 2023. As per the schedule, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the HSC exam 2024 from March 11 to 22, 2024.

How to register for GSEB 12th General Stream 2024?

Students who wish to appear in the GSEB class 12th general stream board examination 2024 can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HSC General exam registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details and fill out the HSC application form

Step 5: Also, pay the specified application fee

Step 6: Submit the registration form and download it for future references

Gujarat Board General Stream Registration 2024 Notice

The official notification states "The principals, teachers, administrative staff and school administrators, parents and students of all general stream, vocational stream, etc. basic stream and Sanskrit medium higher secondary schools of the state registered with the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar are hereby informed that the standard - 12 General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U. Basic Stream and Sanskrit Medium Board Public Examination Application Forms of March-2024 with regular fee online on 06/11/2023 from 14:00 hrs to 15/12/2023. It can be filled from the board's website gseb.org. All concerned are requested to take note and fill the application forms within the time limit. Application forms of students of class-12 general stream, vocational stream, etc. basic stream and all types of Sanskrit medium (regular, repeater and special) must be filled online, the necessary details of which will be placed on the website of the board."

