GTU Results for DIPL 6th Sem Declared at gturesults.in, Get Direct Link Here

GTU Results 2023: The Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad has announced the results of the DIPL semester 6 (except Architectural Assistantship Branch code - 50) for the regular students in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the semester exams can check and download their scorecards through the official websites - gtu.ac.in or gturesults.in.

Students need to enter the necessary login details such as enrollment number, seat number, and security captcha code in the result login window to get their results. As per the given details, students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for the rechecking and submit their answer sheets for re-assessment by August 17, 2023, in online mode.

They can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download the GTU DIPL sixth semester result 2023 for the summer session.

GTU DIPL 6th sem result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Official websites to check the GTU results 2023

The semester-wise results for the summer session 2023 can be downloaded from the below-given websites.

gtu.ac.in

gturesults.in

GTU DIPL 6th Sem Result 2023 Login Window

Students can check the image of the login window given below:

How to download GTU result 2023?

The GTU University results 2023 can be accessed online. Students can follow the steps that are given below to download their even semester results in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official websites of GTU university: gtu.ac.in or gturesults.in

Step 2: Now, click on the exam and then click on result list

Step 3: The direct result links to check the GTU results for the summer session 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the login details as required and click on the submit button

Step 5: The results will be appeared in the form of a scorecard and download it for future reference

