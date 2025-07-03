Gujarat PGCET 2025 Admit Card Out at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, Download Non-GATE Candidates Hall Ticket Here

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has issued the admit card for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. All registered non-Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) candidates can download the Gujarat PGCET admit card 2025 through the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.
Candidates can download the Gujarat PGCET admit card 2025 by logging in with their user ID and password. The admit card is necessary in order to take the Gujarat PGCET 2025 entrance exam, which is set for July 5 and 6. Three sessions will be used to administer the entrance exam. The first session will run from 10 to 11:40 am, while the second will run from 1 to 2:40 pm. The third and last session is scheduled for 4 to 5:40 p.m. For the academic year 2025–2026, admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Planning (MPlan), and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programs requires passing an entrance exam.
How to download Gujarat PGCET admit card 2025?
Applicants can download the Gujarat PGCET admit card 2025 by following the instructions below.
Check out gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, the official website.
Find the "View/Download Admit Card" link on the home page.
Enter your password and user ID to log in now.
The screen will show the Gujarat PGCET admission card.
Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it for your records.
Gujarat PGCET Admit Card 2025 Important Dates
All the important dates of the Gujarat PGCET admit card 2025 have been mentioned in the table below -
Event
Important Date
Availability of Gujarat PGCET 2025 admit card
July 2, 2025
Gujarat PGCET 2025 Exam
July 5 and 6, 2025
Gujarat PGCET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern
The Gujarat PGCET 2025 will be administered offline using a paper exam based on OMR. English will be the medium of instruction, and the exam will last for one hundred minutes. There will be one hundred multiple-choice questions on the test. For every right answer, candidates will receive one mark; wrong responses will not result in a deduction in score.
