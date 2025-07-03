Gujarat PGCET 2025 Admit Card Out at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, Download Non-GATE Candidates Hall Ticket Here

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has issued the admit card for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. All registered non-Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) candidates can download the Gujarat PGCET admit card 2025 through the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates can download the Gujarat PGCET admit card 2025 by logging in with their user ID and password. The admit card is necessary in order to take the Gujarat PGCET 2025 entrance exam, which is set for July 5 and 6. Three sessions will be used to administer the entrance exam. The first session will run from 10 to 11:40 am, while the second will run from 1 to 2:40 pm. The third and last session is scheduled for 4 to 5:40 p.m. For the academic year 2025–2026, admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Planning (MPlan), and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programs requires passing an entrance exam.