Gujarat to promote all students of Class 1 to 8 due to the pandemic, confirms Education Minister Jitu Vaghani

Gujarat to Mass Promote Class 1 to 8 Students: With the classes for a majority of primary and upper primary class students being held online in the last year due to the pandemic, several students and parents were apprehensive about the annual exams that would be held this year. However, addressing these concerns, the Gujarat State Government has decided to come to aid to students and decided to offer mass promotion to them. All school students from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next academic grade regardless of the marks they score in the annual exam. This one time relaxation has been offered to the students in the light of the pandemic situation and school closures during the last one year.

News Confirmed by Gujarat Education Minister

Putting an end to the cycle of rumours and speculations, the Gujarat State Education Minister confirmed the decision of the state government to mass promote primary and upper primary students to next grade. State education minister Jitu Vaghani took to twitter to make the formal announcement saying that the State Education Department has decided to offer mass promotion to all students of Class 1 to 8. In line with this decision, students will be promoted to the next class or academic grade irrespective of their academic performance in the annual exam.

Mass Promotion Despite Annual Exam Being Held

The official notification published by the Gujarat Government notes that the decision has been made by the government in the interest of a large number of students. The mass promotion to primary and upper primary class students has been ordered despite the annual exams being held in schools this year. The notice read that student will be promoted to the next class irrespective of the marks they secure in the annual exam held earlier. As per a previous notice issued by the government, students were to be promoted on the basis of the marks received during the annual exams. But the latest order from the state government supersedes this decision and students will now be mass promoted to the next grade.

Also Read: GUJCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released at gujcet.gseb.org, Raise Objections Till 30 April