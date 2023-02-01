HBSE Haryana Board Exams 2023: BSEH To Activate Link To Upload Class 10, 12 Internal Marks Today

HBSE Haryana Board Exams 2023: As per the official notice released, the Board of School Education (BSEH) Haryana will active the link for uploading online internal marks and grades given by schools for Class 10, 12 board exams today - February 1, 2023. The school heads can upload the Internal Assessment (INA), General Awareness and Life Skills Grade (GLS), or co-curricular activity grades at bseh.org. They will be able to upload the Haryana Board exams online internal marks by February 10, 2023.

They will have to log in by using their ID and password to upload the marks of students. Releasing the information regarding this, Haryana board president, V P Yadav and secretary Krishna Kumar, H P S jointly issued a press statement asking all school heads to ensure that INA marks, GLS, must be filled online from February 1 to 10, 2023 on the official website of the board.

Press Release Regarding Uploading of Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Internal Marks

As per the press release, it has been mentioned that - “Link for online filling of INA Marks/GLS/Co-Curricular Activity Grading of State/Non-Government Permanent Recognized Schools and Gurukul/Vidyapeeth for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Academic) Annual Examination February/March-2023 to be conducted by Haryana School Education Board Will go live from February 01, 2023.”

Check Haryana Board Press Release PDF Regarding Link to Upload Marks Here

Haryana Board To Fine Schools

In the press release, it has also been stated - the schools that do not fill the Haryana Board marks online till the specified date have to pay Rs. 500 per candidate and a maximum of Rs. 5,000. The extended date to submit Haryana Board Internal Assessment (INA), General Awareness and Life Skills Grade (GLS), or co-curricular activity grades is from February 11 to 16, 2023. The board asked the concerned school head to ensure the uploading of the internal marks on time. “After this no report will be considered, for which the concerned school head will be himself responsible,” the Haryana board warned.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023

As per the Haryana Board date sheet 2023 released, the HBSE exam 2023 Class 10 will be conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023, while the HBSE 12th exams 2023 will be conducted from February 27 to March 28, 2023. Students can download the HBSE date sheet 2023 for class 10th, 12th on the official website - bseh.org.in.

Also Read: BSEB 2023: Bihar Board Class 12th Maths Paper Leak On Social Media Before The Exam, Check Details Here