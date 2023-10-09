Haryana Board October Exam: BSEH Classes 10, 12 Academic and Open Exam Dates Revised, Check Schedule Here

Haryana Board October Exam: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has revised the dates of classes 10 and 12 academic/open exams scheduled to be held in October 2023. As per the new schedule, the class 12th Geography exam and class 10th Maths exam will be conducted on October 19, 2023.

The Haryana Board October exam date has been changed because the Common Entrance Test (CET) Group D examination is being held on October 20 in the state. BSEH is conducting the October exams for classes 10 and 12 students who have applied for re-appear, compartment, additional and improvement.

Haryana Board October Exam Dates 2023

The Haryana board is conducting the Class 10 and 12 (Academic/Open) October exam 2023 from October 19 to November 11. However, the exam dates have been revised for class 10th Mathematics and class 12th Geography. Check below the revised dates:

Classes Subjects Revised Date Old Date Class 12th Geography October 20, 2023 October 19, 2023 Class 10th Mathematics October 20, 2023 October 19, 2023

HBSE Board October Exam 2023 Admit Card

The Haryana Board is expected to soon release the admit card of classes 10th and 12th October exam 2023. Candidates will be allowed entry in the examination centre only after checking the BSEH exam admit card. Once released, they can download it online at the official website bseh.org.in by using the login credentials. Calculators and mobile phones will not be permitted during the examination. If such equipment is found then the board will register the candidate under the unfair means case.

Haryana Board Result 2023

As per the result statistics, this year, 35% of students failed to pass the BSEH class 10th board exams. The overall pass percentage was 65.43%. A total of 69.81% of girls qualified in the exam while 61.41% of boys passed it. In the Haryana class 12 board exam, 81.65% of students passed the exam. A total of 87.11% of girls and 76.43% of boys cleared the Class 12th board exams in 2023.

