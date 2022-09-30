Haryana Central University Merit List 2022 To Release Today at cuh.ac.in, Know Where To Download

Haryana Central University Merit List 2022 (Today): The Central University of Haryana (CUH) is going to issue the Haryana Central University merit list for undergraduate admission today. Candidates can check the CUH UG merit list on the official website - cuh.ac.in. Once the Haryana Central University merit list is announced, the university will start the first round of seat allotment.

Candidates should note that the CUH merit list will be based on the CUET scorecard. According to the schedule, the display of the category-wise allotment list and offer of admission will be released on 4th October 2022. Only those students who cleared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) were eligible to apply for the Haryana Central University UG admission.

Haryana Central University Merit List 2022 - Available Soon (Direct Link)

Where To Download Haryana Central University Merit List 2022?

The Central University of Haryana (CUH) will release the merit list for undergraduate admission today on 30th September 2022. Once released, candidates can check the CUH merit list only in online mode. The authorities will provide the Haryana Central University merit list 2022 at cuh.ac.in. The university will not send the merit list to the candidate's individual email ID.

How To Download Haryana Central University Merit List 2022?

The merit list will be released today and candidates will be able to check once the link once it is activated. Any update regarding the Haryana Central University UG admission 2022-23 will be notified on the website as well as here on this page too. Go through the steps to know how to download CUH merit list -

1st Step - Go to the official website - cuh.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on - Admission 2022-23.

3rd Step - The CUH admission page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now click on CUH UG Merit List PDF.

5th Step - The merit list will appear on the screen, download and save the same for future references.

