JNU Undergraduate Classes for 1st Semester To Commence from 7 November, Check Details Here

JNU UG Classes 2022: As per the media reports, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will commence undergraduate classes for 1st semester on 7th November 2022. The complete schedule of JNU 1st semester classes will be released soon. Before this, JNU started the registration for admission to its undergraduate programmes for those who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam.

The JNU UG admission will be done in around 10 UG courses mostly BA (Honours) in Foreign Languages and a total of 342 seats in various schools and disciplines. The last date to fill up the JNU application form for UG admission is 12th October 2022.

JNU UG Admission Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Form)

JNU UG Admission Dates 2022

Events Dates JNU UG Admission Registration 27th September 2022 Last date to apply 12th October 2022 (11:50 pm) Release of JNU first merit list 17th October 2022 Pre enrollment JNU UG registration and payment 17th to 29th October 2022 JNU Second merit list 22nd October 2022 Locking of seats 22nd to 24th October 2022 JNU Third merit list 27th October 2022 Locking of seats 27th to 29th October 2022 Physical verification 1st to 4th November 2022 Release of Final list By 9th November 2022 Pre enrollment registration and payment of fees 9th to 10th November 2022 Physical verification of documents 14th November 2022 Commencement of Classes 7th November 2022 Deadline of admission/registration 30th November 2022

JNU UG Admission Registration 2022

JNU has started the online registration for UG course admission on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can submit their applications by entering their CUET scores in the admissions portal only. This year, the authorities decided to admit candidates through CUET for UG courses.

To submit the form, candidates will have to pay the registration fees. The JNU registration fees for candidates belonging to the General category, Economically Weaker Section and OBC is Rs. 250 whereas those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities have to pay Rs. 100.

