    JNU Undergraduate Classes for 1st Semester To Commence from 7 November, Check Details Here

    JNU 1st semester classes for undergraduate students will begin on 7th November 2022. Recently, the university began the registration for admission to JNU undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Get details here

    Updated: Sep 30, 2022 18:53 IST
    JNU Undergraduate Classes for 1st Semester
    JNU UG Classes 2022: As per the media reports, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will commence undergraduate classes for 1st semester on  7th November 2022. The complete schedule of JNU 1st semester classes will be released soon. Before this, JNU started the registration for admission to its undergraduate programmes for those who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam. 
     
    The JNU UG admission will be done in around 10 UG courses mostly BA (Honours) in Foreign Languages and a total of 342 seats in various schools and disciplines. The last date to fill up the JNU application form for UG admission is 12th October 2022. 
     
    JNU UG Admission Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Form) 

    JNU UG Admission Dates 2022 

    Events 

    Dates 

    JNU UG Admission Registration

    27th September 2022

    Last date to apply

    12th October 2022 (11:50 pm)

    Release of JNU first merit list

    17th October 2022

    Pre enrollment JNU UG registration and payment

    17th to 29th October 2022

    JNU Second merit list

    22nd October 2022

    Locking of seats

    22nd to 24th October 2022

    JNU Third merit list

    27th October 2022

    Locking of seats

    27th to 29th October 2022

    Physical verification

    1st to 4th November 2022

    Release of Final list

    By 9th November 2022

    Pre enrollment registration and payment of fees

    9th to 10th November 2022

    Physical verification of documents 

    14th November 2022

    Commencement of Classes

    7th November 2022

    Deadline of admission/registration

    30th November 2022

    JNU UG Admission Registration 2022 

    JNU has started the online registration for UG course admission on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can submit their applications by entering their CUET scores in the admissions portal only. This year, the authorities decided to admit candidates through CUET for UG courses. 
     
    To submit the form, candidates will have to pay the registration fees. The JNU registration fees for candidates belonging to the General category, Economically Weaker Section and OBC is Rs. 250 whereas those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities have to pay Rs. 100. 

