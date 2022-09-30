JNU Undergraduate Classes for 1st Semester To Commence from 7 November, Check Details Here
JNU 1st semester classes for undergraduate students will begin on 7th November 2022. Recently, the university began the registration for admission to JNU undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Get details here
JNU UG Classes 2022: As per the media reports, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will commence undergraduate classes for 1st semester on 7th November 2022. The complete schedule of JNU 1st semester classes will be released soon. Before this, JNU started the registration for admission to its undergraduate programmes for those who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam.
The JNU UG admission will be done in around 10 UG courses mostly BA (Honours) in Foreign Languages and a total of 342 seats in various schools and disciplines. The last date to fill up the JNU application form for UG admission is 12th October 2022.
JNU has started the online registration for UG course admission on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can submit their applications by entering their CUET scores in the admissions portal only. This year, the authorities decided to admit candidates through CUET for UG courses.
To submit the form, candidates will have to pay the registration fees. The JNU registration fees for candidates belonging to the General category, Economically Weaker Section and OBC is Rs. 250 whereas those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities have to pay Rs. 100.
