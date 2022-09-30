UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022 Registration for Phase 1 Starts at mjpru.ac.in, Know How To Register

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has started the U.P. B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2022 counselling registration for Phase 1 from today i.e 30th September. Eligible candidates can register for UP BEd JEE counselling at the official website - mjpru.ac.in. Also, in UP BEd JEE counselling phase 1, candidates who have secured rank between 1 to 75000 can register.

The last date for UP BEd JEE counselling registration for phase 1 is 7th October 2022. As per the officials, a total of four phases of UP B.Ed counselling will be held, and only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed.JEE 2022-24 merit list will be eligible to participate.

UP BEd JEE Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022 for Phase 1?

The UP BEd JEE Phase 1 registration will be conducted from 30th September to 7th October 2022. Those obtaining rank till 75000 can register for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE counselling.

Also, candidates who will complete the registration process will have to pay Rs 5650 through online modes. Go through the steps below to know how to do counselling registration for phase 1 here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MJPRU - mjpru.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the UP BEd JEE 2022 Counselling registration link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen, click on - Click Here For Counselling Registration.

4th Step - A login window will appear, login by using user ID and password.

5th Step - Now, fill up the complete form and upload the documents.

6th Step - Pay the registration fees and submit the form.

What After the Registration of UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022 for Phase 1?

Soon after the registration window closes, the candidates have to fill their choice from 8th October and the UP BEd JEE allotment will be done on 9th October 2022. The seat confirmation payment window will open from 10th to 13th October 2022. Candidates must note that the UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022 will be done from rank 1 until the end.