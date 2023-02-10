Haryana CM Inaugurates Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Event at IIM Rohtak, Check Details Here

The Chief Minister of the Haryana state Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated India’s G20 Presidency Summit 2023. This event was organized by IIM Rohtak on February 9, 2023 (Thursday). The Council for Strategic Affairs centre at IIM Rohtak has conducted the G20 Summit event namely “Preponderance of Indian Wisdom in VUCA World” at Westin Hotel, MG Road, Gurugram.

As per the official announcement, there were several keynote speakers at the event including Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairman, of the National Centre Tribunal, along with Dr Satyapal Singh, a Member of Parliament. Moreover, various delegates from Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Greece, Argentina, Canada, and Switzerland attended the programme.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak further informed that around 300 participants were in person whereas 1100 joined online from different parts of India as well as overseas.

VOCA World

Haryana CM congratulated the prestigious IIM Rohtak on this initiative for hosting the G20 Summit 2023 in Gurugram, Haryana. Additionally, he stated that with Indian Wisdom, the challenges of the VOCA World can be overcome. Also, V of volatile can be changed to vision, likewise U of uncertainty to understanding, C of complexity to clarity, as well as A of ambiguity to agility.

This present year 2023, India will also organize the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time across the country.

IIM Rohtak, with Council for Strategic Affairs, organized the G20 Presidency on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”



The event was inaugurated by Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana. pic.twitter.com/H6VZZ1znBq — IIM Rohtak (@IIM_Rohtak) February 9, 2023

Theme of G20 Presidency Summit 2023

The theme of the G20 Summit 2023 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which implies that the World is one family, one Earth, and one future. It aims to encourage global solutions and collaborations among major developed and emerging nations. The goal is also to recognize the significance of collective and united actions.

The Director of IIM Rohtak, Professor Dheeraj Sharma declared at the event that at present, the world is recognising traditional Indian wisdom in all walks of life. Indian wisdom can also be seen in “aahaar hi aushadhi hai” which is projected in the contemporary world. The world is extensively escalating towards preventive healthcare and away from curative. It was also stated that stable growth rather than faster growth would be the correct solution to reach the ultimate goal of demonstrating India.

