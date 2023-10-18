Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024 Application Form for Class 10, 12 To Start on October 24, Check Fees Here

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024: The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will be releasing the application form for secondary and senior secondary annual exams on October 24, 2023. Students in classes 10 and 12 enrolled as regular candidates and at Gurukuls and Vidyapeethas can submit the HBSE board exam application form by November 14.

Students can fill up the BSEH 2024 exam form online at bseh.org. The secondary and pre-secondary examination fee for regular candidates is Rs 750 and Rs 900 for senior secondary exams. While announcing the dates of the exam form submission, the board has asked the schools to make sure that the details of the students whose online applications have to be filled should be correct as per the school records.

Haryana Board 2024 Exam Application Dates

Those appearing for the board exam must apply online till the specified date. They can go through the table to know the application dates along with late fees below:

Events Exam Dates HBSE Exam Fees Last date to apply November 14, 2023 - Date to apply with late fees November 15 and 21, 2023 Rs 100 Extended date to apply with late fees November 22 and 28, 2023 Rs 300 Extended date to apply with late fees November 29 to December 5, 2023 Rs 1,000

Haryana Board Exam Form

While applying online for the HBSE board exam 2024, the latest photograph of the candidates should be uploaded in school uniform only. Heads of non-government schools have to get the last page of the enrollment rejection register signed by the District Education Officer and upload it online along with the application forms.

Errors related to photos and signatures will not be corrected after the start of the examination. The board has also provided helpline numbers in case students and schools face any technical problems. They are 01664-254300 and 254309.

