  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024 Application Form for Class 10, 12 To Start on October 24, Check Fees Here

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024 Application Form for Class 10, 12 To Start on October 24, Check Fees Here

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024: BSEH will start the online application for class 10th and 12th annual exams on October 24. Students can fill in their HBSE board exam form online at the official website: bseh.org. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 18, 2023 19:19 IST
Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024 Application Form
Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024 Application Form

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024: The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will be releasing the application form for secondary and senior secondary annual exams on October 24, 2023. Students in classes 10 and 12 enrolled as regular candidates and at Gurukuls and Vidyapeethas can submit the HBSE board exam application form by November 14. 

Students can fill up the BSEH 2024 exam form online at bseh.org. The secondary and pre-secondary examination fee for regular candidates is Rs 750 and Rs 900 for senior secondary exams. While announcing the dates of the exam form submission, the board has asked the schools to make sure that the details of the students whose online applications have to be filled should be correct as per the school records. 

Haryana Board 2024 Exam Application Dates 

Those appearing for the board exam must apply online till the specified date. They can go through the table to know the application dates along with late fees below: 

Events 

Exam Dates 

HBSE Exam Fees

Last date to apply 

November 14, 2023

Date to apply with late fees 

November 15 and 21, 2023

Rs 100

Extended date to apply with late fees 

November 22 and 28, 2023

Rs 300

Extended date to apply with late fees 

November 29 to December 5, 2023

Rs 1,000

Haryana Board Exam Form 

While applying online for the HBSE board exam 2024, the latest photograph of the candidates should be uploaded in school uniform only. Heads of non-government schools have to get the last page of the enrollment rejection register signed by the District Education Officer and upload it online along with the application forms.

Errors related to photos and signatures will not be corrected after the start of the examination. The board has also provided helpline numbers in case students and schools face any technical problems. They are 01664-254300 and 254309.

Also Read: BSEB Inter Exams 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023