Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10 12 Result 2022 For Term 1 Declared at hpbose.org, Get Direct Link Here

HPBOSE 10 12 Result 2022 Term 1 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Term 1 result today - January 2, 2023 in online mode. Students can check HPBOSE 10, 12 result for term 1 at hpbose.org. They will have to use their roll number to download HP Board 10, 12 term 1 result 2022.

As per media reports and official statistics, a total of 91,262 students registered for the HPBOSE class 10, out of which a total of 90,896 appeared for the exam. Whereas in HP Board class 12 exam, a total of 1,04,773 students registered while 1,04,363 appeared for the exams.

HPBOSE 10 Result 2022 For Term 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

HPBOSE 12 Result 2022 For Term 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check HPBOSE 10 12 Result 2022 For Term 1?

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 1 was held from September 15 to October 6, 2022 and Class 10 Term 1 exam was held from September 15 to October 1, 2022. Students who appeared can check the steps to know how to download Himachal Pradesh 10, 12 term 1 result below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of HP Board - hpbose.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Result tab.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, click on the HP Board 12th or HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Link.

5th Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Enter roll number and other asked details.

7th Step - HP Board term 1 result for respective class will appear on the screen.

Re-evaluation of HPBOSE 10 12 Result 2022 For Term 1

Also, the students who wish to send their HP Board exams sheets for re-evaluation will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 and an additional fee of Rs 400 per subject. The student is required to have at least a minimum of 20% marks in the subject to be eligible for revaluation. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation at hpbose.org till January 17, 2023.

The official notice states - "The marks of the Practical, Internal Assessment, and theory of Term 1 will be considered for the practical, internal assessment, and theory of Term II. The sum of theory marks of both terms will be included in the annual examination results."

