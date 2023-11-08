HP Board 2023 Datesheet Released For DElEd Part 1 and 2 Exams, Get PDFs Here

HP Board Exam Dates 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the exam dates for the HP Board DElEd part 1 and 2 examinations 2021-23 online. As per the released datesheet, the DElEd part 1 for batch 2021-23 will begin on November 28, 2023. Whereas the part 2 exams will start from December 12, 2023. Students appearing for the exams can download the schedule from the official website - hpbose.org.
The examination authority will conduct the DElEd exam for the academic session 2021-23 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students can also click on the direct links mentioned below to download the datesheets online.
Himachal Pradesh Board DElEd Part 1 Datesheet - Click Here
HPBOSE DElEd Part 2 Datesheet - Click Here
HP Board DElEd Exam 2023 Datesheet For Part 1
Students who are appearing for the Himachal Pradesh DElEd part 1 exam 2021-23 can check the dates in the table below:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
November 28, 2023
|
Teaching of English Language
|
November 29, 2023
|
Understanding the Psychology of Children
|
November 30, 2023
|
Education in Contemporary Indian Society
|
December 1, 2023
|
Education Society and Curriculum
|
December 2, 2023
|
Pedagogy across the Curriculum
|
December 4, 2023
|
Teaching of Mathematics
|
December 5, 2023
|
Hindi Bhasha Shikshan
|
December 6, 2023
|
Teaching of Environmental Studies
|
December 7, 2023
|
Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-1
|
December 8, 2023
|
Work Education
|
December 11, 2023
|
Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-1
HP Board DElEd Exam 2023 Datesheet For Part 2
Students can check the datesheet related to the Himachal Pradesh DElEd part 2 exam 2021-23 in the table provided below:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
December 12, 2023
|
Teacher Identity, School Culture and Leadership
|
December 13, 2023
|
English Education
|
December 14, 2023
|
Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education
|
December 15, 2023
|
Hindi Shiksha
|
December 16, 2023
|
Understanding and learning and Cognition of Children
|
December 18, 2023
|
Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-II
|
December 19, 2023
|
Science Education
|
December 20, 2023
|
Social Science Education
|
December 21, 2023
|
Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and
Education-II
|
December 22, 2023
|
Mathematics Education
