HP Board 2023 Datesheet Released For DElEd Part 1 and 2 Exams, Get PDFs Here

HP Board Exam Dates 2023: HPBOSE has issued the datesheets for the DElEd part 1 and 2 exams online. Students appearing for the exams can download the complete schedule through the official website - hpbose.org. Get the pdfs here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 8, 2023 11:25 IST
HP Board Exam Dates 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the exam dates for the HP Board DElEd part 1 and 2 examinations 2021-23 online. As per the released datesheet, the DElEd part 1 for batch 2021-23 will begin on November 28, 2023. Whereas the part 2 exams will start from December 12, 2023. Students appearing for the exams can download the schedule from the official website - hpbose.org.

The examination authority will conduct the DElEd exam for the academic session 2021-23 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students can also click on the direct links mentioned below to download the datesheets online. 

Himachal Pradesh Board DElEd Part 1 Datesheet - Click Here

HPBOSE DElEd Part 2 Datesheet - Click Here

HP Board DElEd Exam 2023 Datesheet For Part 1 

Students who are appearing for the Himachal Pradesh DElEd part 1 exam 2021-23 can check the dates  in the table below:

Dates

Subjects

November 28, 2023 

Teaching of English Language

November 29, 2023

Understanding the Psychology of Children

November 30, 2023

Education in Contemporary Indian Society

December 1, 2023

Education Society and Curriculum

December 2, 2023

Pedagogy across the Curriculum

December 4, 2023

Teaching of Mathematics

December 5, 2023

Hindi Bhasha Shikshan

December 6, 2023

Teaching of Environmental Studies

December 7, 2023

Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-1

December 8, 2023

Work Education

December 11, 2023

Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-1

HP Board DElEd Exam 2023 Datesheet For Part 2

Students can check the datesheet related to the Himachal Pradesh DElEd part 2 exam 2021-23 in the table provided below:

Dates

Subjects

December 12, 2023

Teacher Identity, School Culture and Leadership

December 13, 2023

English Education

December 14, 2023

Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education

December 15, 2023

Hindi Shiksha

December 16, 2023

Understanding and learning and Cognition of Children

December 18, 2023

Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-II

December 19, 2023

Science Education

December 20, 2023

Social Science Education

December 21, 2023

Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and

Education-II

December 22, 2023

Mathematics Education

