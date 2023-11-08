HP Board 2023 Datesheet Released For DElEd Part 1 and 2 Exams, Get PDFs Here

HP Board Exam Dates 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the exam dates for the HP Board DElEd part 1 and 2 examinations 2021-23 online. As per the released datesheet, the DElEd part 1 for batch 2021-23 will begin on November 28, 2023. Whereas the part 2 exams will start from December 12, 2023. Students appearing for the exams can download the schedule from the official website - hpbose.org.

The examination authority will conduct the DElEd exam for the academic session 2021-23 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students can also click on the direct links mentioned below to download the datesheets online.

Himachal Pradesh Board DElEd Part 1 Datesheet - Click Here

HPBOSE DElEd Part 2 Datesheet - Click Here

HP Board DElEd Exam 2023 Datesheet For Part 1

Students who are appearing for the Himachal Pradesh DElEd part 1 exam 2021-23 can check the dates in the table below:

Dates Subjects November 28, 2023 Teaching of English Language November 29, 2023 Understanding the Psychology of Children November 30, 2023 Education in Contemporary Indian Society December 1, 2023 Education Society and Curriculum December 2, 2023 Pedagogy across the Curriculum December 4, 2023 Teaching of Mathematics December 5, 2023 Hindi Bhasha Shikshan December 6, 2023 Teaching of Environmental Studies December 7, 2023 Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-1 December 8, 2023 Work Education December 11, 2023 Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-1

HP Board DElEd Exam 2023 Datesheet For Part 2

Students can check the datesheet related to the Himachal Pradesh DElEd part 2 exam 2021-23 in the table provided below:

Dates Subjects December 12, 2023 Teacher Identity, School Culture and Leadership December 13, 2023 English Education December 14, 2023 Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education December 15, 2023 Hindi Shiksha December 16, 2023 Understanding and learning and Cognition of Children December 18, 2023 Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-II December 19, 2023 Science Education December 20, 2023 Social Science Education December 21, 2023 Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-II December 22, 2023 Mathematics Education

