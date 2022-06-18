HP Board 12th Result 2022 (Link Active): Know Where, When and How to check HPBOSE Class 12 Results online

HP Board Class 12 Result 2022 Declared: All the students who appeared for the HP Board 12th exam 2022 can check the result of the same today. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the HP Board Class 12 result 2022 online on the official website. Students who appeared in the exam can check their HPBOSE 12th result 2022 by visiting hpbose.org and entering their roll number. Students will also be able to check their HPBOSE Class 12 result 2022 from the direct link on this page.

Check HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Key Statistical Highlights

Along with announcing the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022, the Himachal Pradesh Board Officials have also shared some key highlights and statistics from the same. As per the details shared, of the total 87,871 students who were registered for the Plus Two exam, the HPBOSE Results 2022 saw 93.91% students clear the exam with flying colours. The good part about HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 is that it has seen marginal growth in terms of HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 from 92.77% to 91.91%.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed by HPBOSE Officials

As per the details shared by the board, a total of 87,871 students have appeared for the HPBOSE 12th Exam 2022 held in Two terms for this academic year. All these students will receive their HP Board Class 12 Result 2022 today - 18th June 2022. Earlier, HPBOSE Secretary Madhu Chaudhary has confirmed that HP Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on Saturday. In addition to this, the HPBOSE President Dr Suresh Kumar Soni has also assured that all attempts are being made to ensure that Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Results 2022 are declared on 18th June 2022 itself.

Special Measures for HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2022

For this year, the HPBOSE 12th Exams 2022 were held in Two Term format with Term 1 Exams being held in Nov-Dec and Term 2 Exams being held in March-April 2022. This unique formula for HBPOSE Plus Two Exams was adopted owing to the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic. In fact, several measures were taken by HPBOSE officials in order to curb malpractices in the HPBOSE Class 12 exam 2022. All the exam centres had CCTV cameras installed to monitor the students. However, in spite of best efforts by the officials, there were reports of malpractices in the HP Board Class 12 exams.

How to Check HP Board 12th Result 2022

HPBOSE will declare the results online on their official website to ensure that all the students have ready access to their HP Board 12th result 2022. Students will be able to immediately check their HPBOSE Class 12 result 2022 after it is released online by logging into the official website hpbose.org and entering their roll number. The result of HP Board Class 12 will be available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the Students’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status. Students must download their HP Board 12th result 2022 for future reference.

