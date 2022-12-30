    HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2023 Soon, Check Details Here

    Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022-23 expected soon. Students who have appeared for the Term 1 Exams can check the result details here.

    Updated: Dec 30, 2022 10:00 IST
    HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022-23
    HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022-23

    HPBOSE 12th Term 1 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to announce the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 Exam Result 2022 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Term 1 examination can visit the official website to check the results. 

    To download the HPBOSE Term 1 Exam Result 2022-23 candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the roll number in the result link. The board conducted the HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Exams from September 15 to October 6, 2022. The Term 2 examinations are to be conducted in March/ April 2023.

    Candidates can check the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022-23 through the link available on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates can also check the Term 1 Result through the direct link which will be available here.

    HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Results (Link to be Available Soon)

    How to check HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022-23

    HP Board 12th Term 1 Result will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE official website

    Step 2: Click on the Term 1 Result link

    Step 3: Enter the Term 1 Roll Number in the result link

    Step 4: Download the HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result for further reference

    Details Given on HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result

    The HP Board class 12 Term 1 Result 2022-23 will be available on the official website. When downloading the class 12 Term 1 Results candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given on the result sheet. The HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result will contain the following details.

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Term/ Semester Details
    • Subjects Appeared
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Grade and qualifying status

