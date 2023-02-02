IBSAT 2022 for Feb Session To Begin From Tomorrow, Check Exam Pattern Here

IBSAT 2022 February Session Exam Starts Tomorrow: As per the schedule, ICFAI Business School will conduct the ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test (IBSAT) for February Session from tomorrow- February 3, 2023. Candidates who could not appear in the IBSAT 2022 December session can now take the exam. The IBSAT 2022 February session will be conducted from February 3 to 5, 2023. The authorities will conduct the exam in a remote proctored mode, thus, everyone must have their own PCs/laptops.

The authorities have already released the IBSAT 2022 admit card. Candidates can download the hall tickets on the official website i.e.ibsindia.org. They can download it by entering their ID, password, and details. Candidates will first have to book the slots and then the IBSAT 2022 Admit Card.

How to Book Slots and Download IBSAT 2022 Admit Card?

The IBSAT 2022 Exam will be conducted from tomorrow- February 3, 2023. Those who have to download the admit card yet must do the same at ibsindia.org. They can go through these steps for slot booking and download of admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ibsindia.org

Step 2: Enter the login credentials

Step 3: A new page will appear, enter application number and DOB

Step 4: Book a slot to appear for IBSAT 2022 exam

Step 5: Submit the booking details

Step 6: Verify all the details and click on confirm

Step 7: IBSAT 2022 Admit Card will appear, download it

IBSAT 2022 Exam Pattern

IBSAT 2022 February Session is being conducted for admission to MBA, PGBM, and Ph.D. courses. It will be a computer-based test with a duration of 2 hours. IBSAT 2022 will comprise 140 Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 140 marks.

Every correct answer will carry (1) one mark. There will be no negative marking and the medium of IBSAT 2022 will be English.



