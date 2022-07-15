    ICAI CA 2022 November Session Exam Dates Released at icai.org, Check Intermediate, Final courses Schedule Here

    ICAI CA November Session 2022: ICAI has released the exam dates 2022 for November session Intermediate and Final exams. To appear in the ICAI CA November exams, candidates can fill up the form from 21st July 2022. Check dates here 

    Updated: Jul 15, 2022 12:26 IST
    ICAI CA 2022 November Session Exam Dates
    ICAI CA November Session 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the exam dates for CA intermediate and final exams for November session 2022. As per the schedule released, the ICAI CA Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on 2, 4, 6 and 9  November 2022 and the final course exam for Group 1 will be held on 10, 12, 14 and 16 November 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org.  
     
    Candidates who want to take admissions to Chartered Accountancy (CA) courses - Intermediate and Final courses can fill the application form on the official website. ICAI will commence the application process for the ICAI CA November session 2022 on 21st July 2022 and the last date (without late fee) to submit the application forms is 20th August.  

    ICAI CA November Session 2022 Exam Dates 

    ICAI CA November

    ICAI CA Intermediate Dates

    ICAI CA Final Dates

    Group 1

    2nd, 4th, 6th, and 9th November 

    1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th November 

    Group 2

    11th, 13th, 15th, and 17th November 

    10th, 12th, 14th, and 16th November

    ICAI CA November Session 2022 Application Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    Online Registration of ICAI CA

    21st July 2022

    Last date to register

    10th August 2022

    Last date with late fee of Rs. 600 or US $10

    17th August 2022

    ICAI CA November Session 2022 Subject-Wise Dates 

    The international taxation- assessment test will be conducted on 1 and 3 November 2022 and the insurance and risk management technical examination for Modules 1 to 5 will be conducted on 1, 3, 5 and 7 November 2022. No examination is scheduled on 8th November 2022 on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday as it is a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI. 

    ICAI CA Admission 2022 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Courses 

    Candidates who want to take admissions to Chartered Accountancy (CA) courses - Foundation, Intermediate and Intermediate IPC courses can fill the application form on the official website of ICAI - icai.org. ICAI will release the application form for the ICAI CA November session 2022 from 21st July 2022 . 

    ICAI CA May Session Result 2022

    Earlier, today, ICAI CA May 2022 session result has been announced in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their ICAI CA result 2022 for May session on the official website - icai.org. The exam were conducted between 14th to 30th May for Intermediate and Final courses. The CA Foundation exams were held between 24th to 30th June 2022. 
     

