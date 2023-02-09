    ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result 2022: Last Date to Verify Today, Get Direct Link Here

    ICAI announced that today is the last date to verify the ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 for the November session in online mode. Candidates who have not verified their results yet can verify by visiting the official website-icaiexam.icai.org. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 11:27 IST
    ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result 2022 Verification
    ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result 2022 Verification

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Nov Result 2022 Verification: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that today is the last date to verify the ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 for the November session in online mode. However, the ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 for the November session was released on January 10, 2023. 

    Those interested candidates who have received their results and are wishing to verify their ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 can verify their results before the final deadline through the ICAI's official website- icaiexam.icai.org.

    ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 Verification  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    As per the recent updates, the last date to verify the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result 2022 for the November session is February 9, 2023. However, it is advisable for students to verify their results today as the link will be closed by the end of the day.

    How to verify the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022?

    Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate 2022 examinations for the November session and are yet to verify their results can follow the steps mentioned below.

    Step 1: Step 1: Visit ICAI’s official website-  icaiexam.icai.org

    Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 Verification link available on the screen

    Step 3: Enter all the required details i.e. Examination, Registration Number, and Roll number

    Step 4: Click on the submit button

    Step 5: Take a few printouts of the ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result verification 2022 for future reference

    ICAI CA Final, Inter November Exam 2022

    As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate examinations in November 2022. However, the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final 2022 examinations were conducted in two groups i.e. Group I and Group II. 

    Also Read: AICTE Asks PG Learners, Faculties to Translate SWAYAM Online Courses to Regional Languages, Apply Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories