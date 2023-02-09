ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result 2022: Last Date to Verify Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Final, Inter Nov Result 2022 Verification: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that today is the last date to verify the ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 for the November session in online mode. However, the ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 for the November session was released on January 10, 2023.

Those interested candidates who have received their results and are wishing to verify their ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 can verify their results before the final deadline through the ICAI's official website- icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 Verification - Direct Link (Click Here)

As per the recent updates, the last date to verify the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result 2022 for the November session is February 9, 2023. However, it is advisable for students to verify their results today as the link will be closed by the end of the day.

How to verify the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022?

Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate 2022 examinations for the November session and are yet to verify their results can follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Step 1: Visit ICAI’s official website- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2022 Verification link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details i.e. Examination, Registration Number, and Roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Take a few printouts of the ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result verification 2022 for future reference

ICAI CA Final, Inter November Exam 2022

As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate examinations in November 2022. However, the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final 2022 examinations were conducted in two groups i.e. Group I and Group II.

