ICAI CA Foundation 2023 December Exam Applications Close on July 1, Check Details Here

ICAI will close the December 2023 application on July 1, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the foundation exam application process within the specified time through the candidate login portal on the official website. 

Updated: Jun 22, 2023 08:05 IST
ICAI CA December 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued an announcement for students interested in eligible to appear for the ICAI CA December 2023 Foundation exams. According to the notification issued the last date for eligible candidates to register for the CA December 2023 exams is July 1, 2023. 

Candidates can visit the official website icai.org to complete the registrations. The ICAI CA December 2023 exams will be conducted from December 16 to 20, 2023. To complete the registrations students need to log in on the CA portal and fill in the required information in the application form. 

ICAI CA December 2023 Official Notification - Click Here

ICAI CA December Foundation Exam 2023 - Steps to Download

The ICAI CA December 2023 foundation exam registrations are underway. Eligible candidates interested in appearing for the ICAI CA December 2023 exams can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the CA candidate portal

Step 3: Complete the new registration process

Step 4: Login using the created credentials

Step 5: Fill in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link 

Also Read: JNVST Class 6 Registration 2024 Begins at navodaya.gov.in, Apply Till August 10

