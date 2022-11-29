ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Soon, Download at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 Admit Card (Soon): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation admit card 2022 for the December session soon. Registered candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 for Dec session at icai.org. Candidates will be able to download the ICAI CA admit card 2022 for Foundation exam by using the login credentials at portal - eservices.icai.org.

As per past trends, the ICAI CA admit card 2022 is released 15 to 20 days before the commencement of exam. As per the released date, the CA Foundation December 2022 exams will be conducted from December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022 in offline mode at more than 290 exam centres across the country and around 6 overseas test centres.

How To Download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 for December Session?

ICAI will not send any physical CA Foundation hall ticket for Dec session via post to any candidate. So, they will have to download the CA December admit card as soon as it is released by the examination authorities. Go through the steps to download ICAI CA Foundation admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official e-services portal of ICAI - eservices.icai.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link admit card for CA December Foundation 2022 exams.

3rd Step - in the login window - enter registration number and password.

4th Step - CA Foundation December 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a few printouts for the exam.

The ICAI CA admit card for December session will likely to have the following details - name of the candidate, registration number, programme details, photograph and signature, exam venue, timings, day and date and shift.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Mock Test II

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the 2nd mock test series for CA Foundation December exam. Candidates can appear for ICAI CA Foundation mock test 2022 in both physical and virtual modes. However, those willing to appear for ICAI CA mock test II in physical mode can contact their respective regional councils & branches.

