ICAI CA November 2023: Inter, Final Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Exam Date and Timings Here

ICAI CA November 2023 Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will administer the Chartered Accountant Intermediate and Final November exams from tomorrow onwards. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exams must download the hall ticket at icai.org.

ICAI CA November 2023 Exams will end on November 17. “There will be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the central government or any state government,” it said.

Candidates will have the option of writing the answers in Hindi or English. ICAI has also introduced an elective paper 6 in the CA Final new course beginning in May 2018 (being conducted on the open book method). ICAI CA Final exam will be conducted for 100 marks.

ICAI CA Inter 2023 Exam Date And Time

Check out the ICAI CA November 2023 Exam schedule for both groups below:

Group 1 Date Time Accounting November 2 2 PM to 5 PM Corporate and Other Laws: Part I: Company LawPart II: Other Laws November 4 2 PM to 5 PM Cost and Management Accounting November 6 2 PM to 5 PM TaxationSection A: Income Tax LawSection B: Indirect Taxes November 8 2 PM to 5 PM Group 2 Advanced Accounting November 10 2 PM to 5 PM Auditing and Assurance November 13 2 PM to 5 PM Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic ManagementSection A: Enterprise Information SystemsSection B: Strategic Management November 15 2 PM to 5 PM Financial Management and Economics for Finance November 17 2 PM to 5 PM

ICAI CA Final 2023 Exam Date And Time

Check out the ICAI CA November 2023 Exam schedule for Groups 1 and 2 below:

Group 1 Date Time Financial Reporting November 1 2 PM to 5 PM Strategic Financial Management November 3 2 PM to 5 PM Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics November 5 2 PM to 5 PM Corporate and EconomicLawsPart I: Corporate LawsPart II: EconomicLaws November 7 2 PM to 5 PM Group 2 Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation November 9 2 PM to 5 PM Electives(A) Risk Management(B) Financial Services and Capital Market(C) International Taxation(D) Economic Laws(E) Global Financial Reporting Standards(F) Multidisciplinary Case Study November 11 2 PM to 6 PM Direct Tax Laws and International TaxationPart I: Direct Tax LawsPart II: International Taxation November 14 2 PM to 5 PM Indirect Tax LawsPart I: Goods and ServiceTaxPart II: Customs and FTP November 16 2 PM to 5 PM



