    ICAI Elects New President, Vice President for the 2023-24 Year, Check Details Here

    As per the recent updates, ICAI selects two new torchbearers namely Aniket Sunil Talati as the President of ICAI while Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected for the post of ICAI Vice President. They have been elected for the present year 2023 to 2024. The Culture Minister, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal also congratulated the two at a recent event. Read the full information given below.

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 16:39 IST
    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently elected two of its new members as President and Vice President. As per the official information, CA Aniket Sunil Talati has been appointed as ICAI President and CA Ranjit Kumar Agaarwal will be administering the position of the Vice President of the ICAI Council.

    Also, this event was held on February 12, 2023 (Sunday), as posted by the ICAI Twitter handle. These two torchbearers have been appointed for the year 2023-24. Moreover, Aniket Sunil Talati is the Director of the ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF), Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI) as well as Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India. 

    He is also a member of various other committees, boards and directorates of the Institute f Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Additionally, he also serves as the technical advisor to the ICAI’s nominee on the PAIB advisory group of IFAC along with technical advisor to the IFAC board member. He is a board member of SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants) reportedly.

     

     

    As the Chairperson of the Professional Development Committee of ICAI, Mr Ranjeet implemented Bank Branch Audit Software and further conceptualised and implemented UDIN. He has earlier served as the Convenor of a group constituted to implement the UDIN concept in all SAARC countries.

    When he chaired as Ethical Standard Board of ICAI in 2019, he played a significant role towards bringing the revised Code of Ethics after a gap of about 10 years. He has also been the Chairman of the Committee for Members in Industry and Business and Tax Audit Quality Review Board of ICAI wherein major processes were carried out for development.

    Also Read: Kerala Govt Launches Young Innovators, Industry on Campus Schemes, Creating Job Opportunities for Students

