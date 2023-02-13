ICAI President Lays Foundation Stone of New Building in Ahmedabad, Check Details Here

A new building of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been recently established in Ahmedabad. The President of ICAI, Debashis Mitra lays the foundation stone of the inaugurating ceremony on February 10, 2023. As per the official information, the ICAI President set up the foundation stone of the newly launched building in the city.

Moreover, it is expected that the construction of this new ICAI building will be ready within 12 months of the current year. At the event, the Vice President of ICAI also marked his presence. Several other ICAI office bearers also attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Laid the Foundation Stone of the Institute of Chartered Accountant's New Building at Ahmedabad today. The Building with proposed 500 seater Auditorium is expected to be completed in the next 12 months. The Vice President of ICAI CA. Aniket Sunil Talati is also seen in the photo. pic.twitter.com/cTLBInB5M3

— Debashis Mitra (@drdebashismitra) February 10, 2023

ICAI Ahmedabad is one of the eminent buildings of a total number of ICAI branches, reportedly 167 across the nation. According to the survey, the ICAI CA President of ICAI Ahmedabad shared the data of 14000 members. The President of ICAI, Debashis Mitra posted an official picture of the inauguration ceremony on the Twitter handle and further stated that the proposal of a 500-seater auditorium has been put forward. In addition to this, the auditorium construction is expected to be completed in the upcoming 12 months. The President himself laid the Foundation Stone of the new building.

Attendees at the ICAI Event

As per the media reports, the Vice President of ICAI institution, CA. Aniket Sunil Talati is also seen in the photo that was published by the President on the Twitter account. He attended the event and it has been proclaimed that the formation of the new building will be finished by the end of this current year 2023.

Talking about the expenditure, the ICAI Ahmedabad building will be constructed with an expected cost of Rs 48 crores. It will include all modern facilities and will be equipped with advanced technologies.

This project will be operated this year by the concerned authorities. The new building will also be having 10 classrooms. These classrooms will be able to accommodate around 645 students, as well as a seminar hall will also be set up with a seating capacity of probably 500 people. The ICAI Central Council Member, Purushottam Khandelwal also informed that a reading room will also be provided in this new building where 100 people can sit.

