ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Exam Dates (OUT): Register for ICAR Entrance Test by 26th August at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Exam Dates (OUT): NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA 2022 and ICAR AICE 2022 Exam Dates for the upcoming entrance tests. The National Testing Agency - NTA has announced the dates for the ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Exam Dates, which will be held in Sept 2022. Along with announcing the examination dates for ICAR Entrance Tests, the exam authority has also extended the application date or timeline for the same online until 26th August 2022. Candidates who are yet to complete their registration for ICAR AIEEA 2022, ICAR AICE 2022 Exams, can do so by visiting the portal - icar.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link provided below, which will also take them to the ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Form page.

Register for ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Exam Schedule - Important Dates

As per the schedule released by NTA, the application process for ICAR AIEEA 2022 and ICAR AICE 2022 Exam will conclude on 26th August 2022. Following this, the exam authority will open the application correction window from 28th to 31st August 2022. NTA has scheduled the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Exam to be held on 3 days i.e., 13th, 14th and 15th Sept 2022, while the ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam and ICAR AICE Exam 2022 will be held on 20th Sept 2022. The detailed schedule for the examination can be checked below:

Exam Event Date / Deadline Application Process Ends 26th August 2022 by 5 PM Application Fee Payment Ends 26th August 2022 by 11:50 PM Application Correction Window 28th to 31st August 2022 ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Exam 13th, 14th and 15th Sept 2022 ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam 20th Sept 2022 ICAR AICE 2022 Exam 20th Sept 2022

How to Register for ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Exam?

Similar to how NTA holds application process for other entrance exam, the application process for ICAR AIEEA 2022 and ICAR AICE 2022 Examination is being held online via the official website. Candidates need to log onto the portal i.e., icar.nta.nic.in and click on ICAR Registration link on the homepage. On the next page, candidates need to register themselves on the portal using their personal details. In the next step, candidates need to log on the portal using their credentials and fill the application form with personal, academic and contact details. Thereafter, candidates need to upload the supporting documents, photograph and signature. In the final step, candidates need to pay the requisite application fee and download a copy of confirmation page for future reference.

