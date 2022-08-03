    ICMAI CMA 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at icmai.in

    ICMAI CMA Registration Dates have been extended. Candidates Appearing for the ICMAI CMA 2022 Exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: Aug 3, 2022 12:02 IST
    ICMAI CMA Registrations
    ICMAI CMA Registrations 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has extended the last date to apply for the December 2022 examinations. As per the revised schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the CMAT 2022 Applications is August 10, 2022. Students interested in taking the ICAI CAM 2022 examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration and application procedure.

    According to the details mentioned on the ICMAI CM official admission notification, the last date for the admission/registration/enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final Course has been extended to August 10 for the December 2022 term of examination under Syllabus 2016. The notification further stated that the CMA Syllabus 2022 will be effective from August 11, 2022 onwards.

    ICMAI CMA Official notification

    ICMAI CMA Registration Process

    The ICMAI CMA Registration link is available on the official website of ICMAI. To register for the exams students are required to click on the registration link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the ICMAI CMA Registration and Application process

    Step 1: Visit the ICMAI CMA Registration link or click on the link given below

    CMA Registrations 2022

    Step 2: Click on the Application link

    Step 3: Click on the Foundation/ Intermediate/Final Course

    Step 4: Enter the details in the registration and application link provided

    Step 5: Submit the ICMAI CMA application fee through the payment link provided

    Step 6: Download the ICMAI CMA applications for further reference

