ICMAI CMA 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Registrations 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has extended the last date to apply for the December 2022 examinations. As per the revised schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the CMAT 2022 Applications is August 10, 2022. Students interested in taking the ICAI CAM 2022 examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration and application procedure.

According to the details mentioned on the ICMAI CM official admission notification, the last date for the admission/registration/enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final Course has been extended to August 10 for the December 2022 term of examination under Syllabus 2016. The notification further stated that the CMA Syllabus 2022 will be effective from August 11, 2022 onwards.

ICMAI CMA Official notification

ICMAI CMA Registration Process

The ICMAI CMA Registration link is available on the official website of ICMAI. To register for the exams students are required to click on the registration link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the ICMAI CMA Registration and Application process

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI CMA Registration link or click on the link given below

CMA Registrations 2022

Step 2: Click on the Application link

Step 3: Click on the Foundation/ Intermediate/Final Course

Step 4: Enter the details in the registration and application link provided

Step 5: Submit the ICMAI CMA application fee through the payment link provided

Step 6: Download the ICMAI CMA applications for further reference

