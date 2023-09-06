ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023 on September 26; Check Passing Criteria, Steps to Access

ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) intermediate and final exams (July session) on September 26, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out their results on the official website: icmai.in.

Along with the ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023, the authorities will release the pass percentage for both inter and final exams. Those who will not be satisfied with their marks can get CMA answer books verified within 30 days of the announcement of the CMA results 2023.

Candidates who wish to apply for book verification must pay the prescribed fee of Rs 250. The authorities will verify the answer books for mistakes. If a mistake is observed on the part of the examiner, then the marks of the candidate will be increased and the verification fee shall be refunded.

ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023: Check Passing Criteria Here

The CMA intermediate exam comprises 2 groups of four papers each carrying 100 marks. As per the passing criteria, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each subject and a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate to qualify for the ICMAI CMA intermediate exam for candidates attempting only a single group or both groups.

The CMA final exam has two groups of four papers each having 100 marks. Candidates must secure a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks and individual 40 percent marks in each subject to pass the ICMAI CMA final exams 2023.

Steps to Check ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icmai.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam tab

Step 3: Now, go to results and click on the CMA final/inter results link

Step 4: Submit the login information

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the results

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

