    ICSE Board Exam 2023 To Begin From Feb 27, Download CISCE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers Here

    ICSE Board Exam 2023: CISCE will conduct the class 10 board exams from Feb 27. Students appearing for the board exams can practice from ICSE 10 specimen sample papers, and previous year's question papers to get an idea about paper pattern. Check details here

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 18:25 IST
    ICSE Board Exam 2023 Specimen Question Papers
    ICSE Board Exam 2023 Specimen Question Papers

    ICSE Board Exam 2023: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE 10 board exams from February 27 for English Language - Paper 1. As per the schedule, the ICSE board exam 2023 will be concluded on March 29 with Biology - Science Paper 3. To obtain good marks and know the question types, students must solve the previous year's ICSE 10 question papers, sample papers as well as specimen paper. 

    Students can check the links of the pdf of the ICSE class 10 specimen paper for better preparation. With the help of the ICSE board 10 specimen paper, students will understand the number of questions, different types of questions and other details. Those who are appearing for the ICSE board exam 2023 from February 27 can download and solve the ICSE 10 Specimen Question Paper 2023. 

    ICSE Specimen Papers 2023 

    Students can check below the links specimen papers of some of the subjects of ICSE board exam 2023. They can download the specimen papers from the table provided below - 

    Subjects 

    Download Link 

    English Language (Paper - 1)

    Download Here

    English Literature (Paper-2)

    Download Here

    Hindi

    Download Here

    History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1

    Download Here

    Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2

    Download Here

    Physics - Science Paper 1

    Download Here

    Chemistry - Science Paper 2

    Download Here

    Biology - Science Paper 3

    Download Here

    Computer Applications

    Download Here

    How To Download ICSE Specimen Question Papers 2023? 

    With the help of specimen paper of ICSE class 10, students can practise different types of questions. They can solve and download the pdf from the link provided above. Students can go through the steps to know how to download ICSE specimen paper 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of CISCE - cicse.org or they can click on the above-provided link. 
    • 2nd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.
    • 3rd Step - Go to the examination section.
    • 4th Step - On the next page click on Specimen Question Papers ICSE – CLASS X. 
    • 5th Step - Subject-wise ICSE specimen paper will appear on the screen.
    • 6th Step - Download it by clicking on the download tab. 

