ICSI CS Executive Exam 2023: Region-wise Test Centre List Releases at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Executive Exam 2023 Centre List Released: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a list containing the CS executive exam centres 2023. Candidates who are going to appear for the ISCI CS Executive exam for the June session can check out the list on the official website i.e. icso.edu

There are a total of 176 exam centres across India for the upcoming CS Executive exam 2023. Aspirants can choose their preferred centre from among the list that has been divided into four regions- North, south, east, and west. These regions have been allotted various exam centres- East- 19; North- 58; South- 41 and West- 57.

ICSI CS June 2023 Exam Centre List PDF- Click Here

ICSI CS Executive Exam 2023 Schedule

Event Date ICSI CS June session 2023 applications start February 26, 2023 Deadline of receipt of exam centre enrollment application without late fee March 25, 2023, Last date of receipt of exam centre enrollment application with late fee April 9, 2023, Stater date of applying paper-wise exemption on basis of higher qualification for ICSI June session May 1, 2023, Last date to cancel centre/medium/module May 1, 2023 Acceptance of Applications for Admission to Executive/ Professional Programme (for appearing in All modules in December 2023 Examination) May 31, 2023

ICSI CS June Exam 2023

According to the ICSI June exam 2023 schedule, the CS exam will begin on June 1, 2023, and continue till June 10, 2023. The exam will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 pm. ICSI has also reserved June 11, 12, 13, and 14 to meet any unprecedented situation.

The first paper for the Executive programme will be Jurisprudence, Interpretation, and General Laws while the first exam for the Professional Exam will be Governance, Risk Management, Compliances, and Ethics. Candidates can check out the entire schedule at icsi.edu

