ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2022 Results Dates Out, Check at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2022 Result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will declare the ICSI CS Professional and Executive programme examinations on February 25, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS exams conducted from December 21 to 30, 2022 can visit the official website on February 25 to check their exam results.

The ICSI CS Scorecard will be available for download on the official website - icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS Result 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the registration link given. A direct link for students to check the ICSI CS December 2022 exam result will also be available here.

According to the official notification released, the ICSI CS Professional Exam Result will be released at 11 AM and the CS Executive Exam Result will be declared by 2 PM. The notification further states that the formal e-Result e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of the result. It must also be noted that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the students seperately.

ICSI CS December 2022 Result - Click Here

How to Download ICSI CS Result 2022

The ICSI CS Result 2022 will be announced online. To download the result students are required to visit the website and enter the ICSI CS December 2022 login credentials in the link given. Students can also follow the steps available here to check the ICSI CS Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the ICSI CS December 2022 Result

Step 3: Enter the ICSI CS Login credentials

Step 4: The ICSI CS Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ICSI CS Result 2022 for further reference

As per reports, the ICSI CS Executive, Professional June session exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023. The registrations for the June session will commence on February 26, 2023.

