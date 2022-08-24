    ICSI CS Result 2022 Tomorrow: Check Where When and How to download Executive and Professional course marksheet

    ICSI CS Results 2022 to be announced tomorrow - August 25, 2022. Students who have appeared for the June 2022 session exams can visit the official website of the institute to check the results.

    Updated: Aug 24, 2022 11:28 IST
    ICSI CS Results 2022: ICSI CS Executive and Professional Results 2022 will be announced tomorrow - August 25, 2022. The date and time was confirmed by ICSI officials in a recent notification issued. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional examinations conducted in July 2022 can check their results tomorrow through the link which will be provided on the official website.

    The link for students to check the ICSI CS Results 2022 will be available on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Results 2022 will also be provided on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the results are announced on the official website. 

    Official Notification 

    When to check the ICSI CS Results 2022

    According to the detailed schedule provided on the official website the ICSI CS Professional Exam Results 2022 will be announced at 11 AM on August 25, 2022 while the ICSI CS Executive Results 2022 will be announced at 2 PM. 

    Where to check ICSI CS Results 2022

    As mentioned above, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Results 2022 will be announced on the official website - icsi-edu. Along with the link on the website, candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Results 2022. 

    How to check ICSI CS Results 2022

    The link for students to check the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Results 2022 will be made available on the official website. To check the Executive and Professional programme results students need to visit the website and enter their login credentials. Students can also follow the steps given here to check the results. 

    Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

    Step 2: Click on the ICSI CS Professional/ Executive Result link

    Step 3: Click on the Result link and enter the application number or roll number and date of birth 

    Step 4: The ICSI CS Marksheet will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the ICSI CS Marksheets for further reference

