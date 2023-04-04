IGNOU 36th Convocation: Around 2.79 Lakh Students Graduated, President Droupadi Murmu Graced the Ceremony

IGNOU Convocation Ceremony: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) hosted its 36th annual convocation on Monday, April 3, 2023, in offline mode. As per the recent updates, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the ceremony and also awarded gold medals to exemplary students. According to reports, around 2,79,918 degrees, diplomas, and certificates were granted at the convocation, out of the total students who received their degrees, and certificates, 55% were females.

The President applauded the female participation and said that she is very happy to note that there are 55% of female students among those who received their diplomas, degrees, and certificates at the university. She further added that she is happy to see the progress of women in different sectors including education, reports added.

Check the Tweet below:

बहुत से विद्यार्थियों को, अपनी ‘responsibilities’ और ‘circumstances’ की वजह से higher education को जारी रखने में कठिनाई होती है। ऐसे विद्यार्थियों को शिक्षा प्रदान करने में IGNOU जैसे संस्थान मदद कर रहे हैं। इस प्रकार, distance education की व्यापक सामाजिक-आर्थिक उपयोगिता है। pic.twitter.com/Ix9mlSbmy8 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2023