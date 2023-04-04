  1. Home
IGNOU 36th Convocation: Around 2.79 Lakh Students Graduated, President Droupadi Murmu Graced the Ceremony

IGNOU conducted its 36th convocation ceremony on Monday, April 3, 2023. As per the reports, around 2.79 lakh students graduated, out of which 55% were females. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the ceremony. Check details here

Updated: Apr 4, 2023 13:38 IST
IGNOU Convocation Ceremony: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) hosted its 36th annual convocation on Monday, April 3, 2023, in offline mode. As per the recent updates, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the ceremony and also awarded gold medals to exemplary students. According to reports, around 2,79,918 degrees, diplomas, and certificates were granted at the convocation, out of the total students who received their degrees, and certificates, 55% were females.

The President applauded the female participation and said that she is very happy to note that there are 55% of female students among those who received their diplomas, degrees, and certificates at the university. She further added that she is happy to see the progress of women in different sectors including education, reports added.

