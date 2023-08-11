IGNOU admission, re-registration 2023 date extended again for July session, apply till Aug 21

IGNOU July Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date for fresh admission and re-registration for the July session. With the extended date, candidates can now apply till August 21 for IGNOU July admission 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official websites: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL programmes, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programmes and for re-registration candidates apply at: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July Admission Fresh and Re-Registration 2023 Date Extension Tweet

IGNOU has tweeted, “Extension of last date for Fresh Admission for the session July 2023.” Check tweet below:

How to register for IGNOU July fresh admission 2023?

Candidates can check the steps to know how to fill up the fresh application form for IGNOU July admission:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill in the registration details

Step 5: Login and fill the IGNOU application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit and take a screenshot of the confirmation page

How to fill IGNOU re-registration form 2023 for July session?

Candidates now have time till August 21 to submit their application form. They can check below the steps to know how to apply for IGNOU re registration online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Read all the instructions and click on proceed for registration

Step 3: Login with the registration number and password

Step 4: Select the respective programme and enter the details

Step 5: Pay the fee, submit it and take a printout of the re-registration form

