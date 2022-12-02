IGNOU December TEE 2022 Assignment Submission Last Date Extended Till Dec 15, Check Details Here

IGNOU TEE December 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of December Term-End Examination (TEE) assignments. The last date to submit the IGNOU TEE December assignment is - December 15 2022. Candidates who have registered can submit their IGNOU December TEE assignments 2022 at ignou.ac.in.

It has been mentioned in the official notification that - “With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy), project reports, field work journals (practicum), dissertation and internship reports and DECE project reports for December 2022 TEE for both ODL and online programmes has been further extended upto 15th December, 2022.”

IGNOU TEE 2022 Assignment Submission Extension Tweet

IGNOU Tweeted - “Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report and DECE Project Reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and Online Programmes.”

Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report and DECE Project Reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and Online Programmes pic.twitter.com/rte3RVQx1b — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 2, 2022

IGNOU TEE December Exams 2022

IGNOU has started the December TEE today and it will end on January 9, 2023. IGNOU December TEE examination is being held in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the varsity has already released the hall ticket. The IGNOU TEE December Hall Ticket 2022 was released on November 26, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download it through the official site of IGNOU.

About IGNOU

IGNOU admissions are offered 161 courses. Admission to the university is done based on merit in the qualifying examination as well as marks obtained in entrance examinations. IGNOU New Delhi courses are offered at 4 levels. These are the Diploma, UG, PG and Ph.D levels. The university offers courses in full-time, distance, and online study modes.

Also Read: IGNOU TEE 2022: December Exam Begins Today, Check Details at ignou.ac.in