IGNOU December TEE 2023 Assignment Submission Date Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Assignment Date Extended: As per the latest notification released, Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for students to submit their December 2023 Term End Exam assignments. The last date for students to submit their assignments is November 30, 2023. However, the last date to register for December TEE 2023 is November 10, 2023.

IGNOU will be conducting the December TEE 2023 exams from December 1, 2023 to January 6, 2024. The exams will be held in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm while the second session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for December TEE 2023 will be able to download their hall tickets through the link available on the official website.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Notification - Click Here

Students must note that the assignments can be submitted via the regional offices. Those who have opted for the online courses can visit the official website and submit the assignments.

Steps to Submit the IGNOU December TEE 2023 Assignments

Candidates must note that in order to submit their December TEE 2023 assignments, they are required to visit the study centre or the regional centre as per the given instructions.

When submitting the assignments, students are required to include their contact information, programme details, etc.

In case the study centre required soft copies of the assignments students must scan their written assignments and submit the signed copies.

December TEE 2023 Exam Form Submission

The last date for students to submit the exam forms for the December term end exams is November 10, 2023. Candidates are advised to visit the link on the official website to submit the examination form. Students are also advised to read through the instructions carefully before submitting the examination form.

Also Read: Odisha Government Offers Free Wi-Fi in Public Universities, Check Details Here