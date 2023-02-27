    IGNOU January 2023 Registration, Re-Registration Window Close on Feb 28, Apply at ignou.ac.in

    January 2023 session registration and re-registration link for IGNOU iwill close on February 28, 2023. Candidates eligible for the registration process can complete the registrations through the link available here. 

    Updated: Feb 27, 2023 15:27 IST
    IGNOU January 2023 Registration
    IGNOU January 2023 Registration

    IGNOU January 2023 Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU January 2023 Registration, Re-Registration window tomorrow - February 28, 2023. Students must note that a late fee of Rs. 200/- will be applicable for the January 2023 registration and re-registration process. Candidates who are yet to apply for the January 2023 registrations can visit the official website and complete the applications. 

    The link for students to register for the IGNOU January 2023 session is available on the official website. To register for the January 2023 session students are required to visit the official website first and read through the instructions given on the website. 

    The IGNOU January 2023 session registration and re-registration link is available on the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the IGNOU January 2023 registration and re-registration process. 

    IGNOU Registration, Re-Registration January 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

    Steps to complete the IGNOU 2023 Registration process

    The link for candidates to complete the IGNOU January 2023 Registration and re-registration process is available on the website until February 28, 2023. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the IGNOU 2023 Registration and re-registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

    Step 2: Click on the January 2023 Registration and re-registration link

    Step 3: Read through the given instructions

    Step 4: Click on proceed to fill up the registration process

    Step 5: Enter the required details in the IGNOU January 2023 registration form

    Step 6: Submit the registration and reregistration fee

    Step 7: Click on the final submission link

    Also Read: Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023 Date Revised, Check DHSE Kerala Date Sheet Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories