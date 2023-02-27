IGNOU January 2023 Registration, Re-Registration Window Close on Feb 28, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January 2023 Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU January 2023 Registration, Re-Registration window tomorrow - February 28, 2023. Students must note that a late fee of Rs. 200/- will be applicable for the January 2023 registration and re-registration process. Candidates who are yet to apply for the January 2023 registrations can visit the official website and complete the applications.

The link for students to register for the IGNOU January 2023 session is available on the official website. To register for the January 2023 session students are required to visit the official website first and read through the instructions given on the website.

The IGNOU January 2023 session registration and re-registration link is available on the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the IGNOU January 2023 registration and re-registration process.

IGNOU Registration, Re-Registration January 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to complete the IGNOU 2023 Registration process

The link for candidates to complete the IGNOU January 2023 Registration and re-registration process is available on the website until February 28, 2023. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the IGNOU 2023 Registration and re-registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the January 2023 Registration and re-registration link

Step 3: Read through the given instructions

Step 4: Click on proceed to fill up the registration process

Step 5: Enter the required details in the IGNOU January 2023 registration form

Step 6: Submit the registration and reregistration fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

Also Read: Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2023 Date Revised, Check DHSE Kerala Date Sheet Here