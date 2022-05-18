IGNOU June TEE 2022 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended till 31st May, Get Details Here

IGNOU June TEE 2022: With the IGNOU June Term End Exam approaching fast, the university has decided to extend the application submission deadline until 31st May 2022. As per the official update, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to extend the assignment submission deadline for the IGNOU June Term End Exam 2022. Earlier, the date for submission of assignments for IGNOU June TEE 2022 was 15th May 2022, which has now been extended by another 15 days until 31st May 2022.

Notification regarding the extension of last

date for submission of Assignments for TEE, June, 2022 till 31st May, 2022 pic.twitter.com/iBSFU5cOh6 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 18, 2022

News Confirmed on Twitter

To confirm the development, the university has issued an official notification which reads “With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the term-end examination, June 2022 has been further extended till May 31, 2022.” To ensure that maximum learners and students get the message about the extension in the IGNOU June Assignment TEE 2022.

IGNOU’s 35th Convocation held in April

In April, the University also held its 35th Convocation at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus. The convocation was presided over by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the chief guest. At the convocation ceremony, a total of 2,91,586 Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates were awarded to the students. Apart from degrees, Mr Pradhan also distributed Gold Medals to meritorious students. At the ceremony, a total of 60,570 blockchain-based digital degrees to students at the ceremony. The digital degrees awarded at the IGNOU’s 35th Convocation were developed with the help of IIT Kanpur.

