IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download IGNOU June Admit Cards online via official portal - ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 (OUT): With the exam dates approaching, the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Cards have been released by the university. As per the official update, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has published the IGNOU June Term End Exam 2022 Admit Cards for all the registered candidates online. Those candidates who have completed the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Registration Process and also paid the requisite amount of application fee, can now download the hall tickets by logging onto the portal - ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below, using which candidates will get convenient access to the IGNOU June TEE Admit Cards 2022.

Download IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Cards - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Dates

Earlier, the university administration had released the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam schedule for the upcoming term-end examination. As per the schedule released, the IGNOU June Exam 2022 is scheduled to begin from 22nd July 2022 and continue until 5th Sept 2022. The schedule also mentions that the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam will be held in two different shifts - Morning Shift from 10 AM to 1 PM and Afternoon Shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. As the exam is scheduled to be held at the dedicated exam centres allotted to the students, candidates will be required to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols while appearing for the exam.

How to Download IGNOU June TEE Admit Cards 2022 online?

With an aim to provide quick, easy and convenient way of accessing and downloading IGNOU June TEE 2022 Hall Tickets, the same have been published online by the exam authority. Candidates who are registered for the June Term End Examination, can access and download IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Cards by following the below-listed steps:

Step 1: Log onto the portal - ignou.ac.in

Step 1: Log onto the portal - ignou.ac.in Step 2: On homepage, locate and click on link for Donwload IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card

Step 2: On homepage, locate and click on link for Donwload IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields Step 4: Enter your Enrolment number and select the programme, as applicable

Step 4: Enter your Enrolment number and select the programme, as applicable Step 5: Click on the Submit Button

Step 5: Click on the Submit Button Step 6: Your IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Your IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Step 7: Download soft-copy of the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference

After downloading IGNOU June TEE Admit Cards 2022, candidates are advised to cross-check and verify all the details mentioned on the hall tickets. In case of any errors or discrepancies, candidates can reach out to the local IGNOU office to get the same rectified before the examination.

Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 (Today): ICSI to declare Foundation, CSEET Results Today at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here