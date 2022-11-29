    IGNOU launches online MA in Sustainability Science Programmes, Check Details Here

    IGNOU has recently launched an online MA course in Sustainability Science (SS). Candidates who are willing to enroll can visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Check here for more details.

    Updated: Nov 29, 2022 19:36 IST
    IGNOU 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the Master of Arts in Sustainability science (SS) programme. This programme will be offered to the candidates in online mode along with multiple entry and exit options. It has been launched in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The VIrtual launching ceremony of the MA in Sustainability Science programme was conducted on November 24, 2022.

    The main objective of this programme is to provide the candidates with an opportunity to do a thorough study on sustainable development and the significant principles of sustainability science. Any candidate irrespective of his/her field, can visit the official website i.e. ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and enroll themselves in the programme.

    Significance of IGNOU MA in Sustainability Science (SS) Programme

    In this era, having a deep knowledge of sustainable development is quite necessary. It helps us achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs). As per the University’s release,  “Sustainability Science is an emerging discipline across the world. It is well acknowledged as one of the tools to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and to promote sustainability in every sphere of life. IGNOU’s initiative of offering MASS programme is the first of its kind in India, especially in higher education, with an aim to reach sustainability education across all sections of the society”.

    The programme is based on an interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary approach and aims to educate the learners in the areas of India’s major ecosystems and challenges to sustainable development including population, climate change, health, and social ecology. 

    IGNOU Master’s Programme in Arabic 

    IGNOU has recently launched a Master's programme in Arabic. The latest programme has been introduced by the School of Foreign languages, IGNOU. It is a two-year programme and will be taught in two languages- English and Arabic. 

