IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 Last Date for January Session Extended Again, Check Last Date Here

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for IGNOU January Re-registration 2023. IGNOU has extended the January 2023 session IGNOU re-registration last date multiple times now. Now, candidates can fill up their IGNOU re-registration form for January session till February 28, 2023. They can fill and submit the IGNOU January re-registration form 2023 at - onlinerr.ignou.ac.in or ignou.ac.in.

Also, those applying for IGNOU re-registration 2023 for January session have to pay a late fee of Rs.200. It is expected that, after this, the officials will not extend the deadline for IGNOU re-registration form Jan session. The IGNOU re-registration portal of the January session is for students to submit their form for the next year/semester. The IGNOU portal is open for both Indian and international students of the university.

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 Extension Tweet

IGNOU tweeted - "The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 28th February 2023." Check tweet below -

📢 Good News for students from IGNOU! The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 28th February 2023" @OfficialIGNOU pic.twitter.com/X9SbkKU4b7 — ItanagarRC (@ItanagarRC) February 21, 2023

How To Re-Register for IGNOU 2023 for January Session?

The students can submit their IGNOU re-registration form for the next year/semester on the official website. To re-register for the IGNOU Jan session, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register online.

3rd Step - Now, click on Re-registration tab.

4th Step - On the new page, read the instructions and click on - Proceed for re-registration.

5th Step - Enter the login details and fill up the IGNOU re-registration form.

6th Step - Pay the IGNOU re-registration 2023 fee and submit the form.

Candidates can apply for IGNOU admission into various courses like UG, PG among others. They must note that they have to pay the registration as well as late fees at the time of filling in the IGNOU application form for January session. They are also advised to go through the programme guide for details of the courses on offer.

