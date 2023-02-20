DU Admission 2023: CUET Mandatory For Gap Year Students To Apply For UG Courses

DU Admission 2023: As per media reports, for the academic session of 2023 to 2024, Delhi University has stated that the gap year students will be considered for admission to DU undergraduate (UG) courses. However, they will have to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The DU Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi at a webinar organised by the university informed that the gap year students will be able to apply for DU admission 2023 through their CUET UG 2023 scores.

Delhi University offers admission to 79 undergraduate courses across its colleges. Like the last year, the DU admission in all the UG courses will be conducted based on CUET scores and not on class 12 marks. The candidates are advised to go through the details of CUET UG 2023 regarding eligibility requirements for admission to the University of Delhi.

Gap Years No Bar For DU Admission 2023

As per media updates, the Dean of admission, Haneet Gandhi stated that - "Gap years will not be a bar for purpose of admission to UG programs, however, all such candidates will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023." she further added - "There is no disadvantage to changing the stream. Gap years will not be a bar for purpose of admission to UG programs, however, all such candidates will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023."

"All admissions will be based only on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) 2023. All candidates, including those seeking admission on Supernumerary seats like Sports, ECA etc. will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023," said Gandhi.

Delhi University Launched UG Admission Portal

Recently, the University of Delhi has also launched its admission website for the Academic Year 2023-2024 - admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the release of DU admission portal, the authorities have also announced the DU admission eligibility criteria 2023 for candidates seeking admission to UG courses. Delhi University has announced that candidates must appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 to get admission to DU UG courses.

Also Read: DU Registration 2022-23 Reopens for Centenary Chance Special Examination