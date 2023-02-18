DU Registration 2022-23 Reopens for Centenary Chance Special Examination

DU Centenary Special Exam Registration 2022-23: As per the latest updates, Delhi University has reopened the registrations for the ‘centenary chance’ examination being provided to the college dropouts. It is a one-time opportunity that will help them to complete their courses in view of Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations that began on May 1.

However, the authorities will charge Rs 3000 per paper for the centenary examination, Students who were admitted during the 2015-2016 academic session or before are eligible to appear in the special examination.

Further, it must be noted that the eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of 4 papers in the annual mode and up to 8 in the semester-wise tests. It will be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment.

Who can Register for DU Centenary Special Exams?

"All the concerned ex-students (Regular, NCWEB, SOL & External Cell) of final year of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses who could not complete their Degree within the span period are hereby informed that they can register for Centenary is re-opened for 10 days and last date is 27.02.2023 (Monday) by 5:30 pm," a notification by the university read.

"Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal," it added. The DU announced in May 2022 that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for this one chance to appear in the examination and complete their pending courses.

How to Register for DU Centenary Special Examination 2022-23?

Students can register for DU special exams to complete their pending courses. They can follow these steps to register for special exams-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. durslt.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on register new student and register yourself

Step 3: Now, log in with the required details

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload documents (if necessary)

Step 5: Pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and save the confirmation page

Also Read: UGC Encourages Adoption of CUET Scores by Universities for Admission to UG Programmes