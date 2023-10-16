IGNOU TEE December 2023 Form Submission Last Date Extended, Apply For ODL, Online Courses at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE Exam Form 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for the term-end examination (TEE) for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes December session 2023. Candidates can submit the IGNOU TEE exam form without any late fee till October 22, 2023. They can fill up the application form online at the official website: exam.ignou.ac.in, ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Dates

Addressing all the heads of the institutions, the university in a circular announced the dates for exam form submission with late fee for those students who miss the deadline.

As per recent updates, the university said that the IGNOU TEE December exam is likely to commence on December 1 and end on January 6, 2024. Check the extended deadline here:

Dates Prescribed Fee for students admitted till December 2022 admission cycle Submission fee of the exam, practical and project from January 2023 Admission Cycle onwards Till October 22, 2023 Rs 200 per course (i) Examination Fee Rs 200 per theory course (ii) Practical Fees October 23 to 27, 2023 Rs 200 per course with a late fee of Rs 500 Upto 4 Credits Rs 300 per course above 4 credit Rs 500 per course October 28 to November 5, 2023 Rs 200 per course with a late fee of Rs 1,100 (iii) Project FeesUpto 4 Credit Rs.300 per course above 4 Credit Rs.500 per course. The late fee will remain the same

IGNOU Dec TEE Exam Form 2023 Extension Date Tweet

IGNOU tweeted, “The last date for submission of Online Examination Form for the Term-end Examination, December, 2023 without late fee has been extended.” Check tweet below:

The last date for submission of Online Examination Form for the Term-end Examination, December, 2023 without late fee has been extended till 22nd, 2023 for ODL & OL(Online) Programmes.https://t.co/WUeEwzaQHG — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 16, 2023

How To Submit the IGNOU December TEE Exam Form 2023?

The exam form is available online on the official website. Go through the steps to know how to fill IGNOU December TEE 2023 Exam Form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the - Alerts section on the homepage and click on the link for Term-end Examination form Submission for December 2023

Step 3: On the new re-directed window, click on the link that reads, - Proceed to fill examination form

Step 4: Enter the programme code, enrolment number and examination centre

Sep 5: Fill in the required details, submit documents, pay the application fee and submit the form

