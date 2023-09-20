IGNOU TEE December 2023 Exam Form Submission Last Date Extended till October 15, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Exam Form: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for the December Term-End Examination (TEE) for online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Now, candidates can apply for IGNOU 2023 TEE December till October 15, 2023.

Those who are yet to fill up the application form can apply online at the official website: exam.ignou.ac.in, ignou.ac.in. As per the announced dates, the IGNOU TEE December exam will be held from December 1, 2023 to January 6, 2024.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the IGNOU TEE December upcoming and important dates:

Dates Prescribed Fee for students admitted till December 2022 admission cycle Submission fee of the exam, practical and project from January 2023 Admission Cycle onwards September 1 to 30, 2023 Rs 200 per course (i) Examination Fee Rs 200 per theory course (ii) Practical Fees October 1 to 20, 2023 Rs 200 per course with a late fee of Rs 500 Upto 4 Credits Rs 300 per course above 4 credit Rs 500 per course October 1 to 31, 2023 Rs 200 per course with a late fee of Rs 1,100 (iii) Project FeesUpto 4 Credit Rs.300 per course above 4 Credit Rs.500 per courseThe late fee will remain the same

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Date Extension Tweet

IGNOU tweeted, “The last date for submission of Online Examination Form for the Term-end Examination, December, 2023 without late fee has been extended till 15th October, 2023 for ODL & OL(Online) Programmes.” Check tweet below:

The last date for submission of Online Examination Form for the Term-end Examination, December, 2023 without late fee has been extended till 15th October, 2023 for ODL & OL(Online) Programmes.https://t.co/HLClVDXCtK — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 20, 2023

How To Fill the IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form?

The exam form is available online on the official website. Go through the steps to know how to fill IGNOU December TEE 2023 Exam Form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the - Alerts section on the homepage and click on - Link for Term-end Examination form Submission for December 2023

Step 3: On the new re-directed window, click on the link that reads, - Proceed to fill examination form

Step 4: Enter the programme code, enrolment number and examination centre

Sep 5: Fill in the required details, submit documents and pay the application fee and submit the form

