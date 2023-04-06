IGNOU TEE June 2023 Exam Form Deadline Extended, Check Last Date Here

IGNOU TEE June 2023 Exam Form: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the exam form deadline for June Term End exams 2023 (ODL mode). Candidates can now submit the form till April 15, 2023, by 6.00 pm, without any late fee. Those who have not submitted the form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. If the candidate fails to apply before the deadline, he/she will have to pay additional charges.

According to the schedule, the IGNOU TEE June 2023 Exams will start on June 1, 2023, and continue till July 6, 2023. The authorities have released the schedule along with the guidelines. Candidates must read the instructions carefully before filling out the application form.

IGNOU June TEE Exam Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill IGNOU TEE June 2023 Exam Form?

Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming June exams must fill out the form. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill out the form-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination Form for June 2023 TEE link

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully

Step 4: Enter enrollment number & select programme, exam centre

Step 5: Fill out the exam form and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the IGNOU TEE June 2023 exam form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

The authorities will not charge additional fees for candidates who will fill out the exam form before April 15, 2023. However, those who submit the form between April 16 and 25, 2023 will have to pay an extra Rs 500. Whereas, those who fail to fill the form till April 25, 2023, will have to pay an additional Rs 1,100 from April 26, 2023, onwards.

Also Read: IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here