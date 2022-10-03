IIFT MBA (IB) 2023 Applications Commence, Apply at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA 2023 Registrations: The National Testing Agency has started the application process for the IIFT MBA 2023 Entrance examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the 2023-25 academic session can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

IIFT MBA 2023 Official Notification - Direct Link

According to the dates available on the official website the IIFT MBA 2023 registration and application link will be available on the official website until November 14, 2022. The IIFT MBA 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. Students interested in applying for IIFT MBA 2023 exams can visit the official website to complete the IIFT MBA 2023 Registration and application process.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration - Direct Link

How to apply for IIFT MBA 2023

The IIFT MBA 2023 Registration and application process is available on the official website. To register for the entrance test candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registration by entering the required details in the registration link given. Candidates can also check the steps provided here to register for IIFT MBA 2023.

Step 1: Visit the IIFT MBA 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the IIFT MBA 2023 registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the details in the link given

Step 4: Login using the registration details and fill in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee through the payment gateway

Step 6: Download the application for further reference and click on the final submission

IIFT MBA 2023 Application Fee

The IIFT MBA 2023 Application fee has to be submitted online mode. The application fee needs to be submitted online through credit, debit or net banking facilities. According to the details given, students from General/General-EWS / OBC-NCL*/ Wards of Kashmiri Migrants and Kashmiri Pandits / Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) living in Kashmir Valley are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 2500/- while students from SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender can submit an application fee of Rs. 1200/- while for Foreign Nationals/NRIs the application fee is US$ 200 / Rs. 15,000/-

